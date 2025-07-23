Recently, the Himachal Pradesh High Court granted bail to Farooq Ahmad, who was arrested for allegedly sharing videos on Facebook that contained insulting comments about the Prime Minister and the Indian Army. The state's top court said that mere sharing of such videos, in the absence of any incitement to violence or public disorder, does not prima facie attract the offences of sedition or promoting enmity. "The video recording of the Facebook posts was played in the Court. They may be in bad taste, but they do not tend to incite any person to violence or create disturbance in public peace. Hence, prima facie, the applicability of Sections 152 and 196 of BNS is highly doubtful," Justice Rakesh Kainthla said. According to the details of the case, Farooq Ahmad was arrested on May 9 for offences under Sections 152, 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for Sedition, Promoting enmity and Assertions against national integration. The state had contended that the petitioner shared videos that were anti-Nation, anti-Army, anti-Hindu and anti-Prime Minister videos which had hurt the feelings of common people. ‘Take Cue From Bhutan’: Himachal Pradesh High Court Suggests Government to Impose Solid Waste Management Charge on Tourists.

They Do Not Tend To Incite Any Person to Violence, Says Himachal Pradesh High Court

