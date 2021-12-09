Youtuber, Maridhas was arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Thursday. The youtuber was arrested for posting an over the death of L Manikandan, a college student who died allegedly due to custodial torture. Notably, the 22-year-old college student was taken into custody for not stopping at a check post during a police vehicle search on Friday. After he was released, Manigandan fainted and died after reaching home.

