At least 11 people died and more than 15 were injured after a temple car of a chariot festival came in contact with a live wire in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district. Reacting to the tragic incident, PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences while Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that he was anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic incident in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

Here's how politicians reacted

Vice President anguished by the loss of lives

Anguished by the loss of lives in a tragic incident in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 27, 2022

PM Narendra Modi deeply pained by the mishap

Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind offers his condolences

The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 27, 2022

Piyush Goyal prays for speedy recovery

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the mishap at Thanjavur chariot festival in Tamil Nadu. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured: Minister @PiyushGoyal — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) April 27, 2022

Madhya Pradesh CM offers strength to the bereaved families

Deeply pained by the news of the untimely demise of many precious lives in an accident during the procession in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. I pray to Almighty God to grant Sadgati to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members. ।। ॐ शांति ।। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 27, 2022

