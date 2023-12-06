Amid heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging that have caused flood-like situation in Chennai and nearby area Nappalayan, the Indian Air Force has stepped in for relief and rescue operation. The Air Force conducted airdrops in both North and South Chennai, dispersing essential supplies and relief materials. A video shared by ANI, showed IAF dropping food and relief materials to the affected people in Chennai and Nappalayan area. Daily life of people has come to standstill due to severe waterlogging in different parts of Chennai after heavy rains lashed the city triggered by cyclone Michaung. Tamil Nadu Rains: Dog Swims Through Flooded Street in Chennai To Seek Shelter After Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Several Areas (Watch Video).

IAF Airdrops Food and Relief Material:

VIDEO | Cyclone Michaung: Indian Air Force drops relief materials, food to affected people in Nappalayam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu following heavy rainfall in the region. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/bNcjd0Rsu4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2023

