In a shocking incident, Sri Lankan pirates attacked 11 fishermen from Nambiyar Nagar off the Nagapattinam coast in Tamil Nadu, assaulting them with sickles and iron rods while they were at sea. The pirates looted the boat’s equipment, including the boat's engine, GPS devices, and fishing nets, before fleeing the scene. One fisherman, identified as Sivashankar, sustained critical injuries, while the remaining 10 are receiving medical treatment in Nagapattinam. ‘Doomsday Fish’ in Tamil Nadu: Fishermen Catch Rare Oarfish, Video Goes Viral.

Sri Lankan Pirates Attack 11 Fishermen Off Nagapattinam Coast

#BREAKING Eleven fishermen from Nagapattinam’s Nambiyar Nagar were attacked by Sri Lankan pirates while fishing at sea. The pirates assaulted them with sickles and iron rods, looting their boat’s engine, GPS, and nets. One fisherman, Sivashankar, is critically injured, while ten… pic.twitter.com/uIi25DFz6Q — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2025

