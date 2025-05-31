Fishermen off the coast of Tamil Nadu recently caught a rare deep-sea creature known as the oarfish also called "Doomsday Fish". Scientifically called Regalecus glesne, the oarfish is a ribbon-like marine species that can grow up to 30 feet long. It is typically found at depths of 200 to 1,000 meters and rarely surfaces, making its appearance highly unusual. With its silvery, wavy body and striking red fin-like crest near the head, the fish's rare sighting has sparked curiosity and speculation among locals. ‘Doomsday Fish’ Found in Mexico: Rare Oarfish Swims on Mexican Beach, Sparks Fears of Disaster (Watch Video).

'Doomsday Fish’ in Tamil Nadu

Doomsday fish have been found in Tamil Nadu, India. pic.twitter.com/MQWurkE9ZN — ಸನಾತನ (@sanatan_kannada) May 31, 2025

