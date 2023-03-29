YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested for spreading false information that north Indian migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu, is now in police custody. The Tamil Nadu Police informed that the YouTuber has been taken to Madurai. He will be produced before the Madurai court on March 31. Manish Kashyap, YouTuber, Arrested From Bettiah in Bihar for Fake Videos of Migrant Workers Attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Accused Manish Kashyap in Tamil Nadu Police Custody:

Tamil Nadu | YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested for spreading false information that north Indian migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu, is now in police custody. He has been taken to Madurai: Police pic.twitter.com/UpmavkWKVm — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

