Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid on the house of Tribal Welfare Officer K Jaga Jyothi, seizing Rs 65.5 lakh cash and 3.6 kg gold worth Rs 1.51 crore on Tuesday, February 20. Jyothi, an executive engineer, was arrested after being caught accepting a bribe of Rs 84,000. The ACB initiated action following a complaint accusing her of demanding the bribe for an official favour. Video footage of the operation capturing Jyothi receiving the bribe has since gone viral on social media, showing her visibly distraught after being caught. Telangana Govt to Take Over Rs 32,000 Crore Existing Crop Loans, Set Up Special Corporation.

ACB Raid on Tribal Welfare Officer's Home

