Telangana assembly elections 2023 are just weeks away and candidates are trying their best to meet and greet people of their constituencies. Congress leader and candidate from Lal Bahadur Nagar constituency, Madhu Goud Yaskhi met people from his assembly and did push-ups and held a plank with them during his morning walk. The video of the incident has been shared on social media. The Lal Bahadur Nagar constituency is one among the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana that falls under the Ranga Reddy district. The voting in Lal Bahadur Nagar constituency along with 118 Assembly seats will be held on November 30. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Telugu Desam Party Decides Not To Contest Vidhan Sabha Poll.

Congress Leader Does Push Ups

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | Congress leader and candidate from Lal Bahadur Nagar constituency, Madhu Goud Yaskhi meets people, does push-ups and holds a plank with them during his morning walk. pic.twitter.com/sQ91mbcZe5 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

