The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 have concluded with the counting of ballots on Sunday, December 3. With 163 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress party with 66 seats. While talking to the media, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, " I won't be going to Delhi. Tomorrow, I will go to Chhindwara where we were not able to win all the 7 seats of Vidhan Sabha. I have only one resolution, BJP should win MP's all 29 seats (in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections)." Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Continue as Madhya Pradesh CM? BJP Leader Says ‘Neither I Was CM Contender Earlier nor Now’ (Watch Video).

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Visit Chhindwara

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, " I won't be going to Delhi. Tomorrow, I will go to Chhindwara where we were not able to win all the 7 seats of Vidhan Sabha. I have only one resolution, BJP should win MP's all 29 seats (in the upcoming Lok Sabha… pic.twitter.com/hDwISvbrI2 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

