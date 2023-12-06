The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, December 6, announced the date for the Karanpur assembly of Rajasthan. The Election Commission has fixed January 5, 2024, as the date of voting for the elections in Karanpur (03) assembly constituency of Ganganagar district in Rajasthan. The state of Rajasthan recently went to polls on November 25. The Vidhan Sabha election results were declared on Sunday, December 3. Assembly Election 2023 Schedule: Check Polling and Result Dates for Vidhan Sabha Polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Election Date for Karanpur Announced

The Election Commission of India has fixed January 5, 2024 as the date of voting for the elections in Karanpur (03) assembly constituency of Ganganagar district in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/GS86LWiGdB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)