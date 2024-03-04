A fire broke out at a cotton godown in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Monday, March 4. Details of the incident are still awaited as firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the blaze. A video shared by news agency ANI captured plumes of smoke billowing into the air as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Locals were also present at the scene, assisting in the firefighting efforts. Telangana Fire: 20 Huts Gutted, 4-5 Gas Cylinders Explode After Massive Blaze Erupts in Karimnagar (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Cotton Godown in Telangana

#WATCH | Telangana: Fire broke out at a cotton godown in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/YxcubGkeDm — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

