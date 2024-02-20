A massive fire broke out in Telangana today, February 20, after four to five cylinders exploded in Karimnagar. As per news agency ANI, 20 huts were gutted, and 4-5 gas cylinders exploded in a fire incident in Telangana's Karimnagar. Fire department officials said that no casualties had been reported as yet. Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts After Cylinder Explodes in House in Karim Nagar District Center (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Telangana

#WATCH | 20 huts gutted, 4-5 gas cylinders explode in a fire incident in Telangana's Karimnagar; no casualties reported, say Fire department officials. pic.twitter.com/JoNOp52Xo5 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)