A speeding car caused chaos at Jaggayyapet Cheruvu Bazaar in NTR Telangana's district on Friday, April 25, injuring seven daily wage workers. A shocking video showing the tragic road accident has surfaced on social media. The driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was caught and beaten by locals before being handed over to the police. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The injured were initially taken to a local government hospital. According to the local journalist Surya Reddy, MLA Sriram Rajagopal (Tatayya) later visited them and directed officials to shift the victims to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for better treatment. Mumbai DCP Dies in Road Accident: Sudhakar Pathare Killed in Tragic Car Accident in Telangana (See Pics).

5 Injured in Telangana Road Accident

#AndhraPradesh : Five people were injured, when a Speeding car Ran Over the people, standing on the road side, at Cheruvu Bazar in #Jaggayyapet, NTR district, caught on #CCTV The injured were taken to a government hospital. Locals caught the driver and after beating handed… pic.twitter.com/9OFV5citP9 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)