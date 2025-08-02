A one-year-old baby had a miraculous escape after falling out of a moving bus in Srivilliputhur, Tamil Nadu, when the driver applied a sudden brake near Meenakshipuram village on Thursday. The jolt threw passengers forward, causing the infant to slip from his mother’s arms and tumble out of the open bus entrance. Shocked onlookers rushed to the scene, with an elderly man quickly rescuing the baby. The infant suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The child’s uncle, Madhan Kumar, who was traveling with the family, fell flat inside the bus while holding his 2-year-old nephew and sustained facial injuries. The bus was on route from Madurai to Srivilliputhur. CCTV footage of the horrifying moment has gone viral, sparking outrage over open bus doors and poor safety measures in private transport services. Accident Caught on Camera in Gorakhpur: 4 Youths Killed As Motorcycle Crashes into Speeding Car While Overtaking Tractor; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Infant Falls Out of Bus

