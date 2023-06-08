A 10-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Shilphata Circle in Thane, Maharashtra on June 7. The incident took place at around 8:30 pm. The deceased girl was crossing when the speeding truck hit and ran over her. The police arrested the driver and seized his vehicle. The girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem. Thane Shocker: Woman’s Headless Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase on Beach in Uttan Area of Mira-Bhayandar.

Girl Dies After Being Run Over by Truck in Thane:

