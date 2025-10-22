In a late-night mishap on Tuesday, Ocotber 21, a speeding BMW lost control and crashed into a side barrier on the Southbound stretch of Mumbai’s Coastal Road near Tardeo. A video circulating on social media shows four people standing beside the damaged luxury car as traffic slowed around the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The car was later removed to clear the route for commuters. Preliminary reports suggest rash driving could be a possible cause of the crash, though authorities have not yet confirmed the details. Mumbai Accident: Porsche Crashes Into Divider While Racing BMW on Western Express Highway (Video).

BMW Accident on Mumbai Coastal Road:

🚨 Traffic Update | Mumbai 🚗💨 Traffic movement on the Coastal Road (Tardeo) South Bound had slowed down earlier due to a BMW car accident. The incident led to congestion and slow-moving vehicles in the area. ✅ Latest Update: Traffic has now been cleared and movement is… pic.twitter.com/kGCVz6Jwnl — 👊 Fight Against Crime & Illegal Activities 👊 (@FightAgainstCr) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)