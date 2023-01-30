Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said that MSP committee promised by PM Narendra Modi, which was formed during the farmer’s protest should be dissolved. Badal also said that a new committee must be formed. "The PM must make MSP a statuary right of the farmers," she added. PM Narendra Modi Says Cabinet Decision to Hike MSP for Rabi Crops Will Ensure Maximum Remunerative Price for Farmers.

MSP Committee Should Be Dissolved

The MSP committee promised by PM Modi formed during the farmer’s protest should be dissolved, and a new committee must be formed. The PM must make MSP a statuary right of the farmers: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD MP pic.twitter.com/qRwKByHgdd — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

