In the latest development in the alleged scuffle between ANI and PTI reporters, suspended ANI journalist Raghavendra Rao said that PTI's woman reporter Elezabeth Kurian abused him verbally and physically. Raghavendra Rao, who has been suspended by the news agency took to X to reveal his ordeal. In a video statement, he said that he reacted after he was attacked by the woman journalist. Another ANI journalist, Naveen Kapoor, said that the suspended ANI journalist is filing an FIR in connection with the attack. ANI and PTI Reporters Engage in Scuffle: PTI Alleges Its Female Reporter Physically Assaulted, Verbally Abused With Sexual Expletives by ANI Journalist at Press Event (Watch Video).

ANI Journalist Filing FIR

ANI does not in any manner condone or approve of violence by journalists in the field. This post is selective and seeks to supress the first attack by the PTI journalist as per what our reporter tells us. Our reporter is also filing a First Information Report in relation to the… https://t.co/nAMEgtRgPx pic.twitter.com/uGCDJBPbZL — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) March 28, 2024

PTI Journalist Abused Me Verbally and Physically, Claims ANI Journalist

This is the sequence of events which happened. @PTI_News has put out a one sided sequence which is inaccurate. I am a Kannada speaker, my video is in Kannada. She abused me verbally and physically. I reacted when attacked pic.twitter.com/IPNdmPWNQY — kv Raghavendra Rao (@PanchjanyaI) March 28, 2024

