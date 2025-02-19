A shocking theft at the Ram Janki Temple in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area has surfaced after CCTV footage of the incident went viral. Late Tuesday night, a thief stole the temple’s offering box, with video evidence showing a young man in a black T-shirt entering the premises. Following the viral clip, Lucknow Police responded swiftly, confirming that the station in-charge and officers are investigating the scene. “CCTV footage is being reviewed, and a complaint is being obtained. A case will be registered based on the complaint, followed by further action,” police stated. The incident has sparked concern among devotees, urging authorities to enhance temple security. Theft Caught on Camera in Chhapra: Thief Steals Cobra Idol from Shivling at Baba Batukeshwar Nath Temple in Bihar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

Theft Caught on Camera in Lucknow

प्रभारी निरीक्षक सुशांत गोल्फ सिटी मय फोर्स मौके पर मौजूद है सीसीटीवी फुटेज दिखवाये जा रहे है घटना के सम्बन्ध में तहरीर प्राप्त की जा रही है, तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम कार्यवाही की जायेगी । — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) February 19, 2025

