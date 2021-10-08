New Delhi, October 8: There was a face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal sector last week, news agency ANI reported today quoting sources in the Defence establishment. "The engagement between the two sides lasted for a few hours and was resolved as per the existing protocols," sources said adding there was no damage caused to Indian troops.

