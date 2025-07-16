In a touching incident near the Golden Valley checkpost in Thiruvananthapuram, a baby monkey that collapsed after suffering an electric shock was saved by a vigilant forest officer. The infant was injured during a scuffle among monkeys when it accidentally touched a live wire and fell unconscious. Arun PR, a beat forest officer on duty at the Ponmudi checkpost, rushed to the spot and administered CPR to the unresponsive animal. After a few tense minutes, the monkey regained consciousness. In a heartwarming moment, it was soon reunited with its worried mother, who embraced the infant and led it back into the forest. The officer’s quick action drew praise for his compassion and presence of mind. Heartwarming Rescue: Man Saves Monkey's Life by Performing CPR on Unconscious Animal, Viral Video Surfaces.

Forest Officer Performs CPR on Electrocuted Baby Monkey

तिरुवनंतपुरम में एक वन अधिकारी द्वारा एक बंदर के बच्चे को CPR देकर उसकी जान बचाने का वीडियो वायरल हो गया है। बीट फॉरेस्ट ऑफिसर अरुण पी. आर. गोल्डन वैली चेक पोस्ट, पोनमुड़ी में ड्यूटी पर थे, जब एक बंदर के बच्चे को बिजली की लाइन से करंट लग गया। यह देख कर अरुण ने तुरंत बंदर के… pic.twitter.com/5jXgsBwalm — AajTak (@aajtak) July 16, 2025

