A video going viral on social media shows a man saving a monkey's life by performing CPR on him. The 50-second viral clip shows the monkey lying unconscious on the ground as the man begins administering Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the animal. As the video moves forward, the man is seen continuing to perform CPR as others look. In the end, the man successfully saves the monkey's life by performing CPR as the animal is seen trying to flee after being resuscitated. Varanasi: Monkey Crashes Through Sunroof and Lands Inside Car After Jumping on Four-Wheeler From Roof in Uttar Pradesh, Escapes Without Any Injuries; Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Performs CPR on Unconscious Monkey

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)