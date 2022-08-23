The Indian Air Force (IAF) has completed its inquiry into the inadvertent missile-firing episode, holding 3 official from the missile squadron responsible for the incident. The central government has terminated their services with immediate effect and termination orders have been served upon them today, IAF said.

Check Tweet:

Three officers have primarily been held responsible for the BrahMos missile misfiring incident on 9th March 2022. Their services have been terminated by Central Govt with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers today, 23rd August: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/y3eIQglOZz — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

