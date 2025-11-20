An Indian Air Force (IAF) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) was safely force-landed near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, during a routine training sortie after it experienced an engine malfunction. The unmanned aircraft was recovered from an empty field, causing no damage to the ground and only minimal damage to the RPA itself. The IAF confirmed that no personnel or property were affected during the incident. The aircraft, which plays a key role in the IAF’s reconnaissance and surveillance operations, was promptly secured and inspected following the landing. Plane Crash in Tamil Nadu: IAF Pilatus Trainer Aircraft PC-7 Crashes Near Tambaram in Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely (Watch Video).

IAF Remotely Piloted Aircraft Force-Lands Safely Near Jaisalmer

An IAF Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), while on a routine training mission, was force landed safely near Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) after experiencing an engine malfunction. The RPA was recovered in an empty field, resulting in no damage on ground and minimal damage to the RPA… pic.twitter.com/MWdKrUwDlf — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

IAF RPA Makes Emergency Landing in Rajasthan

राजस्थान के जैसलमेर में भारतीय वायुसेना के RPA की फोर्स्ड लैंडिंग राजस्थान के जैसलमेर जिले में भारतीय वायुसेना के एक *रिमोटली पायलटेड एयरक्राफ्ट (RPA)* की आज मजबूरन लैंडिंग कराई गई। प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार, उड़ान के दौरान तकनीकी दिक्कत आने पर सुरक्षा कारणों से RPA को… pic.twitter.com/miPjtTlOuK — anjunirwan (@anjn) November 20, 2025

