The Bombay High Court, on Monday, January 15, criticised a sessions court for allegedly making unwarranted and stereotypical observations against transgender persons. The sessions court of Pandharpur had made stereotypical observations while rejecting a bail plea filed by a transwoman. The session court had said that it was "well known" that transgender persons "harass" people. The court also stated that trans persons were getting "bolder, rowdier and nastier." Slamming the session court's statement, Justice Madhav Jamdar of the Bombay High Court said that such remarks are uncalled for. Justice Madhav Jamdar further said that transgender persons are citizens of this country and are also entitled to the right to live with dignity. Bombay High Court Grants Bail To 26-Year-Old Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl, Says Sexual Relationship Was Out of Love Not Lust.

HC on Transgender Persons

