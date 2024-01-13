The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Nitin Dhaberao, a 26-year-old man who was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The court, while granting relief, observed that the two had a love affair and the alleged sexual relationship appeared to be out of love and not lust. The case was filed by the father of the minor girl. In its observations, the court stated, “The applicant is also of the tender age of 26 years, and out of the love affair, they come together.” The court further noted that the alleged incident of a sexual relationship seems to be out of the attraction between the two young individuals, and it is not the case that the applicant subjected the victim to sexual assault out of lust. Madras HC on Porn Addiction: Viewing Porn Can Have Negative Consequences on Teenagers, Society Needs to Educate Rather Than Punish Them.

Bombay HC Grants Bail to Pocso Accused

