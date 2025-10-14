On Monday, October 13, the Bombay High Court said that there is no justification for bad roads in a city like Mumbai. The court observed while ordering municipal authorities and the state to pay INR 6 lakh in compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives after encountering potholes or open manholes in Maharashtra. The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh D Patil further added that compensation ranging from INR 50,000 to INR 2.5 lakh must be given to those who are injured due to potholes or open manholes. Notably, the order was passed in a suo motu case registered in 2013 based on a letter sent by (now retired) Justice GS Patel to the Chief Justice. Mumbai Road Accident: Man Falls off Scooter Due to Pothole on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road in Powai, Dies on Spot After Getting Hit by Dumper.

Bombay High Court Orders INR 6 Lakh Compensation for Pothole Deaths in Maharashtra

