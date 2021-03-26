Tripura: Five BJP workers died and six others injured after the mini-truck they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in South Tripura’s Nutanbazar area today evening. The workers were returning from an election rally. Tripura: Five BJP workers died and six others injured after the mini-truck they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in South Tripura’s Nutanbazar area today evening. The workers were returning from an election rally. pic.twitter.com/OlKzQWSiOY — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

