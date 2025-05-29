A shocking video from Patna’s Marine Drive has gone viral, capturing a heated confrontation between a girl, her current boyfriend, and her ex. The ex-boyfriend stops the group and questions the girl, who denies their past relationship. As tempers flare, the ex says, “Mera dimaag kharab mat karo,” while the girl fires back, “Tumhari aukat hai mere saath rehne ki?” In a sudden twist, the ex-boyfriend pulls a pistol from his waist, escalating the situation. Another pistol also appears, allegedly from the new boyfriend’s group. The argument quickly turns violent with shoving and threats. The incident has sparked concern on social media and is now under police investigation for possession of illegal weapons. Fight Over Girlfriend in Noida: Old Video of Brawl Between Two Groups on Road in Sector 49 Goes Viral, Police Confirms Arrest.

Ex-Boyfriend Pulls Gun on Girl During Fight at Patna’s Marine Drive

Boyfriend and girlfriend fight on Marine Drive in Patna, ex-boyfriend threatens girl by showing pistol; heated argument ensues, video goes viral on social media.#Bihar #BiharNews #Patna #MarineDrive pic.twitter.com/hHEo1SCxmP — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 28, 2025

