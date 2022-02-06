Two Days national mourning will be observed from today as a tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died today at the age of 92. During these two days, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India as a sign of national mourning.

See Tweet:

Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)