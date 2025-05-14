Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, Udaipur Marble Processors have decided to boycott marble imports from Turkey, citing its support for Pakistan during the recent conflict. The Udaipur Marble Processors Committee, led by President Kapil Surana, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging strict action against Turkey and other nations supporting Pakistan. India imports 14–16 lakh tons of marble annually, with Turkey accounting for 70%. In Udaipur alone, 40–50 of 125 processing units import Turkish marble. The committee stressed Turkey hostile stance despite its economic ties with India and called for a complete halt in trade. They are also coordinating with other marble associations to extend the boycott. Major marble hubs include Udaipur, Kishangarh, Rajsamand, and Chittorgarh. Apple Traders in Pune Announce To Boycott Turkish Apples as Turkiye Supported Pakistan Amid Recent Tension With India; Customers Also Don't Want Them, Says Trader (Watch Video).

Udaipur Marble Traders End Business With Turkey

#WATCH | Udaipur, Rajasthan: Udaipur marble traders end business with Turkiye for siding with Pakistan amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Kapil Surana, President of Udaipur Marble Processors Committee, says, "Udaipur is Asia's biggest exporter of marbles. All… pic.twitter.com/s9pqwuLjrG — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2025

