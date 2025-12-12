Turkey’s breadbasket is quite literally falling in on itself. In the Konya Plain, the country’s key wheat-growing region, hundreds of gaping sinkholes have torn through once-continuous fields, turning farmland into a pockmarked danger zone. Drone visuals from the area capture an eerie landscape: at least 684 large craters now scar the plateau, some stretching roughly 30 metres across and plunging dozens of metres down. What was fertile soil is now ringed by cracked earth and abandoned crops, with farmers forced to steer tractors around jagged voids where wheat once stood. Sinkhole in Bangkok: Traffic Disrupted As Massive 50-Metre-Deep Sinkhole Swallows Part of Samsen Road Near Wachira Hospital in Thailand; Videos Surface.

700 Giant Sinkholes Devour Wheat Fields in Turkey

🚨🇹🇷 EARTH EATS TURKEY'S FARMS: 700 GIANT SINKHOLES DEVOUR WHEAT FIELDS Apocalyptic drone footage shows 684 massive craters consuming Turkey's breadbasket as extreme drought triggers geological collapse. The Konya Plain , source of Turkey's wheat, is literally disappearing… pic.twitter.com/8fmXZy0F0z — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)