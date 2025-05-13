In an economic reaction to Turkey's backing of Pakistan and recent tensions with India, apple merchants in Pune have chosen to suspend imports of Turkish apples on the grounds of patriotism and security. Suyog Zende, a fruit vendor at the APMC market in Pune, said that the move was prompted by Turkey's purported backing of Pakistan, including the supply of drones. "India is cracking down hard on terrorism, and yet Turkey has sided with Pakistan. When India was among the first countries to provide aid during the earthquake crisis in Turkey, they decided to side with Pakistan," said Zende. The shift is not confined to the traders alone. Zende further reported that even customers are losing interest in Turkish apples, and hence, local vendors are turning their attention to the domestic produce. "We now prefer Himachal Pradesh and other Indian apples. Turkish apples used to be sold here for three months a year, and the trade value touched almost INR 1,20-INR1,500 crore," he stated. India-Pakistan Tensions: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Rupali Ganguly Becomes First Celebrity to Call for Turkey Boycott.

Apple Traders in Pune Announce To Boycott of Turkish Apples

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Following Turkey's support for Pakistan amid recent tensions with India, Apple traders in Pune say they have decided to boycott Turkish apples Suyog Zende, an apple trader at Pune's APMC market, says, "We have decided to stop buying apples from… pic.twitter.com/tldXdCF4p7 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

