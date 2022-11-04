A day after releasing the answer key of UGC-NET examination, National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce its result on Saturday. Candidates can check their results on NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The information was provided by the Chairperson of University Grants Commission, M Jagadish Kumar. CUET-UG Results 2022: NTA To Announce Common University Entrance Test Result on cuet.samarth.ac.in at 10 PM Today

UGC NET Results to be Announced Tomorrow:

UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/wm9d79QKpZ — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

