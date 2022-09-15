The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result today (September 15) around 10 PM on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Around 14.9 lakh candidates registered for the debut edition of CUET this year. Students can check their mark sheets on the CUET official website as mentioned above.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10:00 pm tonight: M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)