In a tragic accident, a car returning from Baglamukhi Temple collided head-on with a container truck early on Saturday, October 18, killing three men on the spot and leaving one critically injured. The victims, Suresh Rawal (50), Abhay Pandya (20), and Shailendra Acharya, were residents of Barnagar area villages. Aditya Pandey (22), the sole survivor, sustained serious injuries. The impact completely crushed the car's front. Ghattiya Police, led by station in-charge Karan Kumar, reached the spot and, with locals’ help, used a crane to extract the bodies and the injured from the wreckage. "An accident occurred near Jaithal in the Ghatiya area at around 12.30 last night. Three youths aged around 20-22 years died on the spot," BJP MLA Satish Malviya said. Ujjain Road Accident: Car Falls Into Shipra River From Bridge in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

3 Youth Die in Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

#WATCH | Ujjain, MP | BJP MLA Satish Malviya says, "An accident occurred near Jaithal in the Ghatiya area at around 12.30 last night... Three youths aged around 20-22 years died on the spot..." pic.twitter.com/bJobdoJ9yn — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

