In a tragic incident, a car fell into the flooded Shipra River from the bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. There is a possibility that some people may be in the car. According to the Patrika News, it is suspected that the car was carrying four passengers. The report said that while one of them managed to escape by jumping off the car, three others drowned. Police and NDRF teams have arrived at the scene. The strong current in the river is causing difficulties in the search operation. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Kanwariyas Crushed to Death After Speeding Vehicle Hits Them in Shivpuri.

Car Falls Into Shipra River From Bridge in Ujjain

VIDEO | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Car plunges into flooded Shipra River; rescue operation underway. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/p2RW5z5lFE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)