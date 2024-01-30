Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar invoked the authority vested in him to revoke the suspension of all 11 members of the House, enabling them to attend the Special address by the President to be held on January 31, 2024, on the first day of the Budget Session. The Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee had held the 11 suspended MPs guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the House. Budget Session 2024: Suspension of Opposition MPs Will Be Revoked, Government Has Requested Presiding Officers, Says Pralhad Joshi.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Revokes Suspension of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs

