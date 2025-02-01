Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, February 1, announced that 36 life-saving medicines and drugs will be exempted from basic customs duty during her budget speech. These include drugs used for cancer and other rare diseases. Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the first full-term budget of the Modi 3.0 government. Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Handloom Silk Saree Gifted by Padma Awardee Dulari Devi on Budget Day (See Pic).

36 Life-Saving Drugs, Including Cancer Medicines, To Be Cheaper

#UnionBudget2025 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Those suffering from Cancer, chronic or other severe diseases; I propose to add 36 life-saving drugs and medicines to the list of medicines fully exempted from basic customs duty." pic.twitter.com/YBjfk1BPKV — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

