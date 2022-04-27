The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to invest Rs 4,526.12 crore to construct the 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project in Jammu & Kashmir. The project will be built on the Chenab river in Kishtwar. Reportedly, this project will generate 1975 million units of electricity and it will be commissioned in 54 months.

