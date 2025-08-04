US President Donald Trump accused India of profiting from Russian oil by selling it on the open market, in a post on Truth Social on Monday, August 4. "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump wrote. Slamming India for ignoring the humanitarian toll of the war, he wrote, "They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine." Trump concluded the post by threatening to raise tariffs, stating, "Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA." Donald Trump Lashes Out at India-Russia Ties, Calls Their Economies ‘Dead’ Amid Trade Tensions.

India Selling Russian Oil for ‘Big Profits’, Says Donald Trump

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.04.25 10:50 AM EST pic.twitter.com/6TMriONAjj — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 4, 2025

