In an incident captured on a viral video circulating on social media, a group of five youths engaged in a heated altercation, resorting to physical violence using belts. The brawl, which ensued over a minor argument, saw the young individuals exchanging slaps and punches. The incident took place in the Karula area of Thana Katghar in Moradabad. The footage sheds light on the intensity of the confrontation that unfolded among the youths. Uttar Pradesh Police has taken note of the video and has initiated a probe into the incident. Greater Noida: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between Two Groups of Students At Private University, Viral Video Surfaces.

Five Youths Brawl Over Trivial Dispute in Moradabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)