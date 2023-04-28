A video went viral on Friday in which two groups of students were seen engaged in an ugly brawl at Noida's renowned Galgotias University. According to media reports, the brawl broke out between first-year and second-year students of the university over unknow reason. The warring students seemed extremely violent, kicking and punching each other on the campus. The university administration initiated necessary action in the incident after taking cognisance of the viral video. Robbery Caught on Camera in Delhi: Two Miscreants Rob, Assault Man in Broad Daylight in Seelampur; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video of Ugly Brawl:

#WATCH | A brawl broke out between first-year and second-year students of a private university in Greater Noida, UP. Dankaur PS and University administration are taking necessary action in the incident by taking cognizance of the viral video. (Viral video, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/5YeiJuNy7q — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

