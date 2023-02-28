Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich Police recieved blessings from an elderly woman, Shobha Jain, from Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. The woman lost her bag full of silver coins, jewellery and cash on the highway, and the police found it and handed it over to her. Police found the woman with the help of identity cards kept in her bag. The woman was going to the Jain pilgrimage, Trilok Teerth Dham, via Lucknow and other areas. The woman wanted to reward the officers, who refused to take anything in return. "It is our duty to serve the people, and the government pays us for that," SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said. UP Police Constable Sonu Khan Performs Last Rites of Eight-Month-Old Girl Child for Poor Parents in Lucknow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)