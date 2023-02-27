Lucknow Police Constable Sonu Khan performed the last rites of an eight-month-old girl child. The Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted that a family could not perform their child's last rights due to poor financial conditions. Amid this, the Lucknow police constable from Hazratganj police station performed the last rites. Magh Mela 2023: Uttar Pradesh Police Using Body Cameras for Surveillance at Annual Event Underway in Prayagraj.

Lucknow Police's Sonu Khan Performed Last Rites

'An act of kindness' Unable to conduct last rites for their child, a family in distress due to poor financial condition was assisted by @lkopolice Const. Sonu Khan who collected money through contributions & helped in performing last rites for the deceased.#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/qiqqjcHnu5 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 27, 2023

UP Police Tweets About the Act

