A shocking incident has come to the fore wherein a five-year-old boy was beaten to death by his neighbour in Udaipur in Pratapgarh, UP on Sunday. The accused has been arrested. Reportedly, the deceased boy's father and the accused had a dispute. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The incident shocked and startled the neighbourhood. UP Shocker: Speeding Car Knocks Down Man in Ghaziabad, Horrific Video Caught on CCTV.

