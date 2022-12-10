A video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad where a speeding car rams into a group of people which led to a man collapsing on the ground. The car also runs into other vehicles in order to save more residents from being hurt. The incident took place in Amrapali Empire Society of Crossing Republic and the victim was identified as a professor by profession. According to the police, after the incident transpired, the wife of the professor filed an FIR and the accused was arrested. In the video, a group of people can be seen walking in society as a speeding car came out of nowhere to ram through one of the people. Most of the people walking narrowly escaped the accident, however, one fell victim to the speeding car as he got rammed into by the car. The video shows the victim falling due to the impact, after which he failed to get up as others try to help him up. The car can be seen ramming into other vehicles to save others from being impacted by the driver’s reckless driving. The driver can be seen stopping the car after getting a hold of his vehicle. Video: Truck Runs Down Slope After Brake Failure At Khandala Ghat, Incident Caught on Camera

