The shocking act of an employee who works as a peon in KGK College has come to light in which it is alleged thag he hid his mobile in the toilet and made objectionable videos of women teachers and girl students. When a female professor saw the male employee coming out of the toilet, she got suspicious and looked in the toilet where her eyes fell on a mobile. The mobile was kept in the toilet in such a way that the video of the girl students and the teacher could be recorded. When the teacher saw the mobile, the video was being recorded. A case has been registered against the accused in Majhola police station. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Five Men Drug, Rape And Blackmail Minor Girl For Over a Year in Trichy, Three Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Check Tweet:

मामला दर्ज़ करके गिरफ़्तारी के लिए टीमें लगा दी गई हैं। मोबाइल के डेटा को अनलॉक कराया जा रहा है: केजीके कॉलेज के शौचालय में मोबाइल से वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग के मामले पर मुरादाबाद के SSP हेमराज मीणा — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)