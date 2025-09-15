Villagers in Dhikuli, Nainital, thrashed a tourist from Moradabad after he allegedly tried to forcibly give his mobile number to a minor girl at a shop and brandished a revolver when confronted. The incident took place near a resort where the tourist was staying, causing panic among locals and the shopkeeper. Villagers, alerted by the shopkeeper and village head Jagdish Chhimwal, overpowered the tourist as he attempted to flee and restrained him until police arrived. A video of the beating went viral on social media on Monday, September 15, drawing widespread attention. The accused is now in police custody and under interrogation, while authorities are investigating both the revolver and allegations of harassment. Nainital Fire: 1 Dead After Blaze Erupts in Multi-Storey Building in Mohanko Area of Mallital, Flames Brought Under Control (Watch Video).

Villagers Beat Tourist for Harassment in Nainital

नैनीताल– रामनगर क्षेत्र में UP के टूरिस्ट की पिटाई। आरोप है कि ये टूरिस्ट रिजॉर्ट के पास दुकान पर सामान लेने गया। वहां बैठी लड़कियों को अपना मोबाइल नंबर दिया। विरोध करने पर उन्हें रिवॉल्वर दिखाई। इस पर लोगों ने इस टूरिस्ट को पकड़ लिया। पिटाई करके पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/NQACKtKJpO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

